The Weeknd releases new music video for ‘Is There Someone Else?’: Watch

By Gustavo Cristobal 280

The Weeknd celebrates the one-year anniversary of his fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’ by releasing the music video for his LP track ‘Is There Someone Else?’

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as GRAMMY® award-winning artist The Weeknd, treated his fans to a surprise this past Saturday as he released the music video for ‘Is There Someone Else?,’ the 10th track on his ’Dawn FM’ album.

The music video, directed by Cliqua and produced by Roisín Audrey Moloney, stars The Weeknd as he wonders if the woman he’s with is seeing someone else. The video mainly depicts a couple (The Weeknd and a woman) who are dancing and flirting with one another in a dark apartment. As tension rises and feelings are at an all-time high, it’s revealed that the woman is also being watched through a telescope from a distance by The Weeknd in a mask.

The music video release follows up The Weeknd’s latest collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),’ which is featured on the soundtrack for the action film ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water.’ His HBO show ‘The Idol’ is also expected to air sometime this year.

His 2022 album ‘Dawn FM’ was released on January 7 and charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Check out The Weeknd’s new music video for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ on YouTube down below!!

Image Credit: Rukes.com