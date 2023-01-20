Joel Corry remixes Tiësto & Tate McRae’s ‘10:35’: Listen

By Jan César 135

After Tiësto‘s New Year VIP remix, this is the second remix of the single ‘10:35‘, which is doing well on streaming platforms. Joel Corry gives this single his iconic house take.

Tiësto announced a new album called ‘Drive‘ with the release of the single ‘10:35‘. His house-y and groovy style is a whole new direction for his approach to music, in which ‘Drive’ should be the result and final destination of this approach. This collaboration with Tate McRae is already doing very well and is expected to beat ‘Hot In It‘ in regards to streaming numbers soon. Now, after Tiesto’s New Year VIP remix, Joel Corry brings another remix of ‘10:35′.

The remix starts with a cool twist of Tate McRae’s vocals. As expected, the flow of the remix is quite faster than the original mix. Joel Corry, known for his house singles and remixes, performs to the highest standard once again. Often using pianos and Tate McRae’s vocals as vocal chops, the remix adds another take on the single, which is suitable for club warmups with its uplifting flow.

Joel Corry starts his 2023 with remixes. At first, he released remixes for his single ‘Lionheart’ with Tom Grennan, and then he released his remix of ‘10:35′. We are curious to see what other releases Joel Corry has for 2023. In the meantime, you can listen to the remix below.

Image Credit: Ryan Saradjola / Provided by Warner Music Australia