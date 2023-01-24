Alison Wonderland & Tiësto collaboration appears to be in the works

By Chris Vuoncino 637

One of the most exciting elements of the dance music world is the excitement that fellow artists get from the opportunity work together. This week, Alison Wonderland decided to shoot her shot to get Tiësto to agree to work on a collaboration and the tweet seems to have landed with the Dutch legend.

For Alison Wonderland, 2023 was a big year as she released her excellent third album, Loner, and took her explosive live show on tour to celebrate the new songs. Fans of Tiësto also had many reasons to celebrate 2022, as the DJ returned to his trance roots during one of his Tomorrowland performances before welcoming his second child into the world later in the year. With the new year fresh upon us, both producers will be busy celebrating the release of new albums. Tiësto is gearing to share his eighth studio album, Drive, with the world in February while Alison Wonderland is pivoting her focus to her side project, Whyte Fang, as part of the launch of her new record label and in preparation for the project’s debut full-length release.

Of course, relatively full schedules for 2023 didn’t stop Alison Wonderland from taking to Twitter and sharing, “I wanna make a song with Tiesto will he see this tweet.” Like most things Alison Wonderland does on social media, her unabashed confidence and straightforward honesty help endear her to create a loyal fanbase as well as create fun interactions between herself and other producers. In this instance, the dance music world held its collective breath, unsure of when or whether a response from Tiësto would ever arrive. Fortunately, the wait wasn’t long as the Dutch producer responded with a simple, “Let’s make it happen !!”

In true Alison Wonderland fashion, she shared an excited gif from Michael Scott of the Office in reply. Most importantly, the world can look for a collaboration between Wonderland and Tiësto in the future!

Let's make it happen !! — Tiësto (@tiesto) January 19, 2023

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records