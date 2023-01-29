Tomorrowland announces massive lineup for 2023 edition

By Chris Vuoncino 1.18k

With the event just seven months away, Tomorrowland has revealed the massive list of artists that will be descending upon Belgium in July this year for one of the world’s premier music festivals. While organizers have engaged in a massive digital build-up, teasing the theme, and sharing the stage sponsors, the reveal of the list of performers is obviously the moment for which fans have been most excited.

In order to add further excitement to the eventual reveal, Tomorrowland treated fans to a star-studded digital concert featuring the likes of Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, R3Hab, and many more, to celebrate the announcement. The line-up announcement coincided with the worldwide ticket on sale which is already sold out. As is to be expected for the summer festival, the list of artists is massive and spans all dance music genres, delivering both household names as well as a number of up-and-coming and yet-to-be-discovered potential stars of tomorrow across the various stages. While the festival is scaling back from its three-weekend extravaganza of 2022, organizers will still be delivering a can’t-miss spectacle that the whole dance music community will be talking about.

Looking over the newly announced line-up, names like Martin Garrix, R3HAB and W&W, Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso, and Afrojack are some of the stand-out names and will surely be some of the most highly anticipated sets of the two weekends. Other names that will stick out, perhaps more for the uniqueness than familiarity are 999999999, MYU:SA, and K3RN3L will be worth checking out as an event like this is where an unknown act can make an impact and quickly earn a whole new set of fans.

Check out the full artist line-up below, laid out from A to Z, or if the poster is a bit overwhelming, Tomorrowland has also delivered the full stage line-ups, laid out across the two weekends at the official website.

Image Credit – Tomorrowland Press / Provided by Tomorrowland PR