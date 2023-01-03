Tony Kay discusses 2023 plans, labels & upcoming productions: Interview

By Yotam Dov 72

We’re ready to welcome 2023 in the best way we know how, with music and new projects. Tony Kay took some time to chat with us and told us more about what lies ahead for him in this exciting new year.

Hey, 2023 is here and we’d like to know what are your hopes for this year regarding your music career?

I have very high hopes for my music career in 2023. I’m looking to build upon the progress I’ve already made this past year and am excited to challenge myself in new ways. I focused primarily on DJing in 2022 and I’ve become way better and creative at mixing and can now do anything the way I want to perform it. Meanwhile, I’ve also been working diligently on a lot of new music and am eager to share it with the world in 2023. I’m also looking forward to working with other artists and continuing to expand my sound.

What are your top 3 resolutions for this new year?

Build upon the foundations that I have established this year, to collaborate with other talented artists and last but not least, become globally known as the 3 and 4 decks’ master.

Do you have any releases in the pipelines for the upcoming months?

Keep an eye out because 2023 will be a huge year for Tony Kay releases!

If you could pick any event, any stage, any place: where would you like to perform in 2023?

A marathon set at Day Zero Tulum.

And following on from that, if the world was your oyster for selection, who would you like to collaborate with this new year?

The Martinez Brothers, Dennis Cruz, Mochakk and Franky Rizardo.

Are there any new hobbies or activities you’d like to try in 2023?

Honestly, right now my primary focus is music. I do enjoy buggy riding every now and then but that’s about it.

Are there any new skills or new gear that you’d like to implement to your studio in 2023?

I’m happy with the gear I currently have, as it’s not really about what you are using but most importantly how. As for skills, I’m currently mastering the power of groovy hi-hats.

From a production standpoint, what would you say is the number one area you would like/need to invest time into in order to develop your production level?

The hi-hats are an important element in my sound and I’m focusing on developing my skills and perfect them in my productions.

Any new genres you’d like to explore next year?

No not really, I love House music. Always did and always will.

New sub-genres come and go into fashion every year, what are your predictions for 2023?

I really don’t follow any trends, especially music. And as you said new sub-genres COME and GO.

Besides yourself, which artists or labels should people follow this year?

For labels, I would say Repopulate Mars, Hot Creations, Toolroom and Glasgow Underground. Artists it has to be James Hype, he’s really taking over with his live performances and his music too. Also, Dennis Cruz, Gordo, Vitor Vinter and Cuartero.

Make a prediction for 2023 about the world or music and we’ll try and catch you this time next year to see if it came true!

Watch how many mainstream/big room/EDM artists will shift towards the Deep/Tech/House sound and scene.

Do you have a message for your followers for new year?

Thank you all for your support and stay tuned for next year!

Tony Kay Online:

https://www.instagram.com/tonykay.official/

https://soundcloud.com/tonykay-official

https://www.beatport.com/artist/tony-kay/1026466