Alex Keeper unveils feel-good EP ‘Waves’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 71

Blessing fans alike with the most feel-good of EPs, Alex Keeper has just unveiled a five-track body of work, in the form of ‘Waves.’ Acting as a true testament to his genius mind, the French DJ/producer is more than set on leaving his own mark within the dance scene.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Alex Keeper has just blessed us all with a five-track EP, entitled ‘Waves.’ Implementing his signature sound throughout, the French DJ/producer ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, with each of the featured tracks, acting as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Specialising in chill and melodic house, Alex Keeper leaves no doubt to the imagination, with this latest body of work, further indicating the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses.

Inspired by the likes of Lost Frequencies, Two Lanes and Eden when just naming a few, Alex Keeper has been evolving his sound and style of play on the most constant of basis, and if this latest EP is anything to go by, we cannot wait of what’s to come next. Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, this artist to watch has been gaining the support of some of the biggest names within our community, and at the same time, has been amassing millions of streams for each of his endeavours. Acting as his second EP, ‘Waves’ is more than set on taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, as each of these catchy chill house tracks, omit a feeling of nostalgia, in addition to the emotive message of hope and passion for anyone who may feel like they are left behind in life.

Including collaborations with the likes of LissA, Pierre Leck and Ricca, ‘Waves’ will have anyone feeling some type of way from start to finish. A true testament to the genius mind of Alex Keeper, this body of work is most definitely one for the ages. Destined for the very top of the charts, productions in the form of ‘Finish Line,’ ‘Waves,’ ‘Seen It Coming,’ ‘Runaway‘ and ‘Hold Me,’ complete an EP that offers an array of emotions, with man of the moment perfectly describing the overall message portrayed, where “it’s okay if you don’t know exactly what you’re doing, or where you’re going, things will workout eventually.” On that note, be sure to check out the full EP in all its glory below, with ‘Waves’ also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Alex Keeper / Provided by Press