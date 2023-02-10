Anyma & Chris Avantgarde unleash anticipated ID ‘Eternity’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 97

Following hot on the heels of 2022’s massive hit ‘Consciousness,’ Tale Of Us‘ Anyma and Chris Avantgarde once again combine forces for the wildly anticipated ‘Eternity,’ which finally sees its official release.

Although ‘Consciousness‘ has been reigning within the melodic techno world, a new track has come to knock it off its throne, once again at the hands of Anyma and Chris Avantgarde who are becoming two of the best collaborators in the techno world with their future thinking styles. ‘Eternity’ has finally landed onto streaming platforms, and is looking to surpass the success of its predecessor if not be just as explosive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anyma (@anyma_ofc)

‘Eternity’ received viral status when the above video was posted to Anyma’s socials. Although originally debuted at Tomorrowland, it was this video with the worldwide debut of this iconic visual at London’s Printworks which truly took the track into the stratosphere. Anyma and Chris Avantgarde are two artists that have mastered the art of taking fans on not only a pleasant listening experience but a true sonic journey into the future. Through the use of swirling synths and a carefully constructed soundscape, it echoes around the minds of listeners and pulls them out of reality.

Once again bridging the gap between music and technology in a way that has not quite been seen before, you can enjoy ‘Eternity’ in its entirety through all streaming platforms here, or on Spotify below.

Image credit: press / provided by Jack Beadle PR