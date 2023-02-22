Avi Sic & Valy Mo join forces on new single ‘In Your Face’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 162

Avi Sic reveals her new production on her new single ‘In Your Face’ with Valy Mo , out now via Showtek ’s label Skink Records .

Chicago-based producer and DJ Avi Sic teams up with French producer and DJ Valy Mo to release her second single of the year ‘In Your Face.’ Following up on her first release of 2023 ‘Party Party,’ Avi Sic is joined by Valy Mo, who is known for releasing multiple heaters through labels such as Armin van Buuren’s Armada Music, Tchami’s Confession, Spinnin’ Records and Tiësto’s Musical Freedom. Now, they come together to create a four-on-the-floor banger that displays both of their sounds in full force.

Energy levels are abundant in the record as subs, a kick, basslines and crisp high-hats create a beat to groove out to no matter what time of day. The drop brilliantly combines these elements alongside banging synths that will no doubt be all up ‘In Your Face’ when this bass house record blasts through any dance floor.

“My bass house heater ‘In Your Face’ is out now! Shouts to @skinkrec and @showtek for believing in this record. Swipe for the drop. @valy_mo and I started this collab over a year ago with the intention to disrupt the scene and make a track that has plenty of punch 🥊” –Avi Sic’s Instagram post

Having achieved milestones such as performing over 300 shows a year, playing support for DJs and rappers such as Calvin Harris, Diplo, Lil Wayne, Lil Jon, RL Grime, and also being the first female DJ to have a mix show for iHeartRadio and KISS FM, Avi Sic looks to take her artist career even further by evolving and innovating. Expect many other high-energy releases such as ‘In Your Face’ as she cements her name as a talented DJ and music producer. Be sure to check out Avi Sic and Valy Mo’s new single ‘In Your Face’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Avi Sic (Press) / Provided by MCPR