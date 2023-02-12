Avicii unreleased footage from his last performance unveiled [Video]

By Chris Vuoncino

It is sad to think that the world lost Tim Bergling aka Avicii way back in 2018, taking his own life after years of struggling with his own mental health. Despite this all-too-soon and all-too-tragic ending, his music and legacy continue to inspire and bring joy to millions of fans around the world.

At the time of his passing, many will remember that Avicii had already put his live shows on pause, citing mental health concerns and exhaustion from years of flying from country to country. While artists are more and more inclined to take these mental health breaks from their careers these days, as Hardwell recently did before his 2022 return, Avicii’s decision in 2016 to slow down was unexpected and uncharted territory for members of the entertainment industry. With that that in mind, Avicii of course played a final show before the initial hiatus, and fittingly, it took place in Ibiza, a landscape dedicated to some of the most iconic moments in dance music.

Way back on August 28th, 2016, Avicii stepped on stage at Ushuaïa for what fans in attendance assumed would be his last show for a few years while the Swedish producer took some necessary rest and prepared new music. Of course, by the end of the day on April 20th, 2018, fans and the industry at large would realize that they had witnessed his final performance ever nearly two years prior on that August evening. Fast forward to 2023, the legacy and memory of Avicii’s impact on music and culture remain as strong as ever and fans have been gifted with a brand new bit of footage from that final night at Ushuaïa.

Check out the gorgeous clip of Avicii playing his legendary track Addicted To You from his debut album True to the fortunate crowd in Ibiza that evening.



Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza