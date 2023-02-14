Bassjackers return with new EP ‘Les Pays Bass’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 92

The duo Bassjackers have just made a triumphant return with a brand new 6-song EP entitled ‘Les Pays Bass’ in addition to a new merch line and radio show.

Masters of electro/big-room house, the Dutch duo Bassjackers, is officially back with the first EP in more than 4 years called ‘Les Pays Bass’. Featuring no less than 6 never released before tracks, the EP sets the stage for big things in store for the upcoming months through its overall energetic style that Bassjackers have become known and loved for throughout their career. ‘How We Do’ opens the EP as the perfect party-ready banger, while jams like ‘Old School Vibe’ throw it back to the EDM’s heyday with stabbing synths and big room basslines. Finally, the hardstyle-inspired ‘That Bass’ closes out the EP strong with its sultry vocals riffs, intense build-up, and bone-shaking drop.

“Les Pays Bass‘ is not polished. It’s testing what sounds the newest technologies can make, combined with old flavors and raw energy. We want to create a place for the real ravers: the land of the Bass’, says Bassjackers

To complement the big release, they’re also launching a new Les Pays Bass merch line as well as a monthly radio show of the same name. With already confirmed future releases on Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, and of course, their home label Smash The House, 2023 is about to be a massive year for Bassjackers.

Listen to their brand new EP here.

Image Credit: Bassjackers (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR