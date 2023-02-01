CamelPhat share photos from studio ahead of anticipated second album

By Ellie Mullins 173

With news about a second album circulating in the rumour mill for quite a while now, CamelPhat have confirmed that work on their second album is complete. Sharing photos via socials, they stated that they had done “6 Days of Recording in London.”

Ever since the release of ‘Dark Matter,’ the in-demand duo’s first album released in October of 2020, fans of CamelPhat have been eagerly awaiting to hear news of a followup. Between then and now though, they’ve been hard at work ensuring that we wouldn’t hear complete radio silence from them, the releases of singles such as ‘The Sign‘ with Tale Of Us‘ Anyma, ‘Believe‘ with Mathame, and ‘Critical‘ with Green Velvet to name a few, not to mention a heap of remixes too. Now though, another full length body of work seems to finally be upon us.

Towards the end of January, CamelPhat shared some snapshots from various studio sessions recently completed across 6 days in London, not only confirming that it will (hopefully) soon be in our hands, but also sharing a sneak peak of the collaborators we can expect to see on the tracklist. Known for bringing in fellow high class artists of varying genres (their last album ranging from Noel Gallagher to Elderbrook), fans have noticed in particular that Jake Bugg has been working with them again for a followup to 2019’s ‘Be Someone.’

Check out all of the images in the post below.

Image Credit: CamelPhat (Press) / Provided by Kliger.co.il