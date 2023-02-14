Charlotte de Witte unveils her own brand of Soy Sauce

By Ryan Ford 314

One of the most prolific names in techno, Charlotte de Witte, has turned her focus to launching her own brand of soy sauce called ‘Tears of Soy’.

It seems Charlotte de Witte can do anything, having recently unveiled her own refreshing brand of soy sauce. The Belgian techno icon could wait to take to the internet with the announcement, declaring her true love for the Asian-style condiment in the process.

Plans for the sauce originally came about after she got in contact with an independent sauce brewery in Rotterdam called Tomasu. From there, she laid her focus on building the ‘Tears of Soy’ brand and this undoubtedly delicious new product, before launching it at Flanders Expo; a venue in she has hosted KNTXT parties in the past.

Speaking of her innovative new venture, Charlotte said;

“People who know me well know I have a slight addiction for soy sauce […] together we have created a hop-based soy sauce. A premium product that has a strong connection with the Belgian beer culture and Belgian heritage.

With a busy summer brewing in front of her, it will be interesting to see if she carries her own bottles on tour with her. She is expected to perform on some of the biggest stages once again this summer, including the likes of Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland and Balaton Sound.

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (Press) by Marie Wynants / Provided by Electric Love Festival