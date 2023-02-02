Cosmic Gate reveal release date for MOSAIIK Chapter 2

By Chris Vuoncino 423

Nearly a year and a half after they released the first half of their album, Cosmic Gate will finally be releasing the second chapter of their 2021 MOSAIIK album. Set to release on March 3rd, the Grammy-nominated duo of Nic and Bossi will also be preparing another of their critically acclaimed live streams to help celebrate the album.

The first installment of MOSAIIK was released in August 2021, it was the kickstart of the group looking to return to normality and stages around the world following the Covid-19 Lockdowns of the previous year. Labeled as Chapter One, it was clear that the duo would look to expand upon the sounds and songs from the album and now fans will have just a few short weeks until MOSAIIK Chapter Two is out in the world. Coming out via Black Hole Recordings, fans also have the opportunity to pick up a CD or limited edition double vinyl, each containing both chapters of the new album.

Cosmic Gate will also be bringing fans with them to the gorgeous sights of Es Vedra isle in Ibiza, as they perform a special two-hour live stream event on February 15th to celebrate the album release and give fans a preview of the new music. At the conclusion of the live stream, the group promised not just one but two new singles from the album to be released to further build anticipation. Be sure to pre-save the album, or grab a copy on CD or vinyl today right here. To quote from MOSAIIK Chapter One, this is “something for your body, your mind, and your soul,” so check out the album preview trailer below and get ready for Cosmic Gate to deliver the second chapter of this incredible collection as well as another epic live stream.

Image Credit: Press Image/ Provided by Stark Profiles PR