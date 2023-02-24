Creamfields North unveils star-studded phase 1 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 73

Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake, Calvin Harris and many other power players have been announced in the first phase of artist announcements for the North edition of Creamfields.

Not long after Creamfields South announced their lineup for 26-28 May, all eyes have now been on Creamfields North to provide more of a glimpse into the lineup following the announcement that Swedish House Mafia would return once again as Sunday headliners. now, a good chunk of their biggest names have been unveiled, with the promise of much, much more to come.

Friday 25 August sees the much welcome return of Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Darren Styles and Peggy Gou, with other familiar favourites including but not limited to Andy C, Deborah De Luca and Jamie Jones. Getting into the full swing of the weekend on Saturday 26 August, the likes of David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren and Chase and Status will no doubt curate headliner-worthy performances whilst Becky Hill, Diplo, Eric Prydz, John Summit, Amelie Lens and others keep the party going well into the early hours. Sunday 27 August sees DJ Snake make his Creamfields North debut, with the usual suspects such as Tiësto, CamelPhat and Fatboy Slim no doubt offering some incredible closing sets alongside the Swedes, with other performances from Four Tet, Joel Corry, Kölsch, Solardo and others throughout the day.

Much more names are coming where this is from, but now check out the lineup poster as it currently stands below. Last chance re-sale tickets are now available here, but won’t be for long so be sure to act quick to secure your place at one of the UK’s biggest festivals.

Image credit: Lorenzo TNC / Provided by press