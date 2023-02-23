CRSSD Festival Spring returns to San Diego with stellar lineup for its 2023 edition

By Gustavo Cristobal 246

FNGRS CRSSD returns to Downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park with the Spring edition of their flagship CRSSD Festival to kick off the year, featuring sets from ODESZA , UMEK , Lane 8 and many more.

House and techno enthusiasts from Southern California and afar are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2023 festival season in America’s Finest City with no other than CRSSD Festival Spring. Set to take place on March 4 and 5, the two-day festival looks to be another solid addition for the books as FNGRS CRSSD recently announced their last and final lineup editions featuring artists Giolì & Assia, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Brina Knauss, Ken Ishii, Neil Frances, Manics, Paurro and ChaseWest.

Artist standouts on the CRSSD Festival Spring lineup include headliners such as Seattle-based duo ODESZA, fresh off a remarkable 2022 with the release of their GRAMMMY® nominated album ‘The Last Goodbye.’ Live duo Polo & Pan are also planning big things for their set at the Ocean View stage with their house and funk-infused beats that will set the groove for the night. UMEK, who just recently released his ‘Once Again’ EP, will bring techno heads into a trance with his dark techno vibes at the City Steps stage. Recent GRAMMY® award-winning artist Purple Disco Machine returns for yet another edition of CRSSD Festival, this time bringing his funky beats to the Palms Stage.

This year’s lineup is once again packed with some of the biggest names in the scene, with many of them representing the house and techno umbrella in full force such as Lane 8, Phantoms, Anfisa Letyago, Seth Troxler, Eats Everything and more. With such a stellar lineup, it’s no wonder why the festival is currently sold out. Those looking to buy third-party resale tickets can do so safely through the official Lyte CRSSD Festival 2023 Ticket Exchange here. Who are you looking forward to seeing the most? Check out the full lineup below!

Main Image provided by Infamous PR / Image Credit: Keiki Knudsen @imkeiki