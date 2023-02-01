Daft Punk album ‘Random Access Memories’ among Discogs best selling Vinyl in December

By Chris Vuoncino

It seems the legacy of Daft Punk can only grow larger with every passing month since they announced they would be retiring back in 2021. As the duo held a year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Homework, through 2022, it helped continue to shine a spotlight on the rest of their iconic releases.

While it feels hard to believe that robots of Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, last released an album a decade ago back in 2013, Random Access Memories was as impactful as the rest of the group’s iconic discography. Lead by the global smash it, Get Lucky, a track that harked back to funkier rhythms and melodies than the current dance music climate of House anthems and Dubstep bangers, it revealed dance music pioneers who refused to stay stagnant with their sound and songwriting. With help from an infectious topline from Pharrell Williams, as well as a funk-filled guitar riff from the legendary Nile Rodgers helped showcase the robots penchant for live instrumentation, and reverence of a dance era long gone.

Upon the album’s release, it earned Daft Funk their first and only number-one spot on the US Billboard 200, helping to further cement their iconic legacy. As mentioned earlier, the French duo used 2022 to celebrate the 25th year anniversary of their debut album, and that certainly helped spark interest in the rest of the catalog for fans and collectors around the world. That renewed focus on their music can be found in a look at Discogs Top 25 Best-Selling Records of December 2022, holding down the number 22 spot on the list between SZA and Taylor Swift. Although the dissolution of the group was heartbreaking for fans around the world, it seems clear that there is plenty of material left in the vaults plus interest in the group remains high at all levels.

