Daft Punk to release 10-year anniversary edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ with 9 new tracks

By Chris Vuoncino 742

What a ride it has been for Daft Punk fans as 2021 saw them break up, 2022 was a year-long celebration of their debut album Homework, and 2023 sees the group preparing an anniversary edition of their final album, Random Access Memories. The continued output and fresh content are in stark contrast to the often mysterious and limited publicity the group engaged in during their iconic run as the world’s premier dance music outfit.

Released on May 17th, 2013, Random Access Memories would end up being the final album recorded by the duo of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, better known to the world as Daft Punk. Preceded by the album’s massive single, Get Lucky, which featured the guitar work of iconic player Nile Rodgers as well as the mesmerizing vocals of Pharrell Williams, it quickly returned the robots to the forefront of the dance music scene, despite the group’s decision to side-step modern trends and pay homage to the funk and disco era of years past. Like everything the duo did, it was a monumental success and a trailblazing release for a group that always seemed to be several steps ahead of popular trends.

Now 10 years later, the robots are revisiting their iconic swan song and preparing to deliver nine new demos, outtakes, and productions packaged alongside the original release. Officially set to be released on May 12th, 2023, the new edition will be available on streaming services as well as a 2-CD set or 3-LP collection. This deep dive into the archives began last year when Daft Punk first announced a 25th-anniversary edition of their debut album Homework which featured additional remixes while also announcing a future tribute book to be published titled We Were The Robots.

In anticipation of the May 12th release date, Daft Punk has released a short teaser for the upcoming album which reveals the full track list and fans can pre-order the CD and Vinyl here.

Image Credit: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash