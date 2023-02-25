David Guetta dons Jack Black alias for nostalgic house tune ‘Case Of The Ex’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 100

David Guetta dons his invigorating Jack Back alias with a nostalgic and throwback house tune ‘Case Of The Ex’, in collaboration with N.F.I.

The influential global powerhouse DJ and producer David Guetta has enabled himself to dip his toes into a wide array of musical genres, particularly tech house with his Jack Back alias. Already amassing huge releases under his portfolio with tracks the likes of ‘Feeling’ and ‘Supercycle’, David Guetta dons Jack Back once again for the first release of the year titled ‘Case Of The Ex’.

Enlisting production partner N.F.I, ‘Case Of The Ex’ is based on the 2000 global smash from Mya Francis taking the listener on a whimsical journey of fiery nostalgic blasts. With perplexing production elements of heavy-hitting percussion and pounding kickdrums, the track is sprinkled with an impressive amount of tech-house goodness throughout all combining for an intoxicating and majestic earworm. Club and dancefloor-ready ‘Case Of My Ex’ has an effortless ability to breathe new life into the genre with perfectly placed chords and high-quality production skills.

Destined to take over the scene having already been supported by fellow industry heavyweights the likes of Tiësto, Martin Garrix, CID and Afrojack, ‘Case Of My Ex’ which is out now on Spinnin’ Records is not to be missed and you can check it out for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: David Guetta / Provided by Creamfields PR