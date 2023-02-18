David Guetta joins forces with Marten Hørger for techno inspired banger ‘The Freaks’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, David Guetta has joined forces with Marten Hørger for the release of an absolute banger, entitled ‘The Freaks.’ A Future Rave collaboration for the ages, both sets of artists’ have showcased their undeniable musical prowess.

Blessing fans alike with yet another Future Rave banger, David Guetta has joined forces with Marten Hørger, for the release of ‘The Freaks.’ A collaboration that has been in the making for quite some time now, both set of artists have implemented their style(s) of play to the utmost of perfection, and in turn, the end product is nothing short of spectacular.

Having only recently received the title of ‘Producer Of The Year’ at the BRIT Awards, David Guetta is well and truly showing no signs of slowing down. Impacting the dance scene in more ways than none, the iconic DJ/producer has been elevating his sound on a constant basis, with Future Rave alongside MORTEN, acting as a clear testament to the genius mind of this legendary act. Looking to also leave his own mark within our community, Marten Hørger holds the status of one of the leading forces in the global Bass House movement, and if this collaboration is anything to go by, we could not be any more certain of the prosperous career that lays ahead for this artist to watch.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘The Freaks’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats, and straight to the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Featuring low-pitched, distorted vocals and gigantic builds, this absolute banger is one that will have listeners feeling some type of way; so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Rukes.com