David Guetta wins Producer of The Year

By Nicole Pepe 92

David Guetta sealed the deal as the recipient of ‘Producer of the Year’ award at this year’s BRIT Awards.

While the announcement was made ahead of the scheduled program, Guetta has just formally received the award for ‘Producer of the Year’ at the 2023 BRIT awards. The ceremony, hosted at the O2 Arena in London, UK, recognizes the top achievers of music both within the UK and internationally. Among tonight’s winners is Harry Styles sweeping the awards for ‘British Artist of the Year’, ‘Harry’s House’ for ‘British Album of the Year’, ‘As It Was’ for ‘Song of the Year’, and himself ‘Best Pop/R&B Act’. Of the others, the female duo Wet Leg wins for ‘British Group’, and Beyoncé wins for ‘International Artist of the Year’.

Guetta, who performed a medley of favorites tonight such as ‘Remember‘, ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’, and his nominated track with Bebe Rexha for ‘Best International Song’, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, the smash-hit that took the internet by storm later last year. His plethora of releases within the past year along span from iconic remixes such as ‘Family Affair’, to collaborative hits such as ‘Permanence’ with MORTEN, shattering the perception of “just” David Guetta, as he’s proved to be so much more than that.

Guetta was presented with ‘Producer of the Year’ by icon Fatboy Slim for recognition of his endless work as a producer in 2022, further instilling that he’s continuing to change the scene and innovate as a music producer of all genres.

Congratulations, David Guetta, this award is beyond well-deserved!

Image Credit: Rukes.com