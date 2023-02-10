Depeche Mode share ‘Ghosts Again’, the first single from upcoming album

By Samantha Reis

‘Ghosts Again‘ is the first single to be revealed from ‘Memento Mori‘, the first Depeche Mode album to be released following Andy Fletcher‘s passing.

Depeche Mode have delivered a set of good news that includes various details about their upcoming album, tour dates and more. In October last year, the band announced the arrival of a new album and now they have made it official, stating that the release date will be March 24, via Columbia Records. To this information, they also added the album’s tracklist and also revealed its extraordinary cover art. To increase the ecstasy even more, they also shared ‘Ghosts Again’ the first single of their new offer, which comes with an amazing music video. It is worth remembering that the upcoming ‘Memento Mori’ is the first album to be released by Depeche Mode after the death of Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May last year at the age of 60.

‘Memento Mori’ is a piece of twelve acts whose names foreshadow sonic perfection. Before passing, Fletch, as Fletcher was called, worked on what is Depeche Mode’s fifteenth studio album, perpetuating his legacy and invaluable contribution to the band. The album’s name is a Latin expression symbolising the inevitability of death and its cover art perfectly encapsulates this concept. About this, Martin Gore had already mentioned to the press that:

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Band’s Dave Gahan, also added:

“Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

It’s still some time before the arrival of the full album, but Depeche Mode have already shared the first single from ‘Memento Mori’. ‘Ghosts Again’ is a heartfelt offering, soaked in feelings that, according to the frontman ‘captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy’. Gahan’s voice is the powerful lead on this deep but somewhat uplifting ballad, always with Depeche Mode’s seductive signature. ‘Ghosts Again’ arrives with a music video directed by long-time collaborator Anton Corbijn, where you can see Gahan and Gore playing chess on the rooftop and also performing in a graveyard.

The dates for the Memento Mori tour are also known and include North America where it will start in March in Sacramento, California and will extend to Europe until August. Check below all the dates of this tour and comfort your heart with the brand new ‘Ghosts Again’:

MARCH

23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

APRIL

02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

05 – Chicago, IL United Center

07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell

14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

MAY

16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

JUNE

02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

24 – Paris, FR Stade de France

27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken

29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

JULY

04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

14 – Milan, IT San Siro

16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

AUGUST

02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

Image Credit: MediaDishNET Greg S via Flickr | License: Public Domain Mark 1.0