Depeche Mode share ‘Ghosts Again’, the first single from upcoming album
‘Ghosts Again‘ is the first single to be revealed from ‘Memento Mori‘, the first Depeche Mode album to be released following Andy Fletcher‘s passing.
Depeche Mode have delivered a set of good news that includes various details about their upcoming album, tour dates and more. In October last year, the band announced the arrival of a new album and now they have made it official, stating that the release date will be March 24, via Columbia Records. To this information, they also added the album’s tracklist and also revealed its extraordinary cover art. To increase the ecstasy even more, they also shared ‘Ghosts Again’ the first single of their new offer, which comes with an amazing music video. It is worth remembering that the upcoming ‘Memento Mori’ is the first album to be released by Depeche Mode after the death of Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May last year at the age of 60.
‘Memento Mori’ is a piece of twelve acts whose names foreshadow sonic perfection. Before passing, Fletch, as Fletcher was called, worked on what is Depeche Mode’s fifteenth studio album, perpetuating his legacy and invaluable contribution to the band. The album’s name is a Latin expression symbolising the inevitability of death and its cover art perfectly encapsulates this concept. About this, Martin Gore had already mentioned to the press that:
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Band’s Dave Gahan, also added:
“Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
It’s still some time before the arrival of the full album, but Depeche Mode have already shared the first single from ‘Memento Mori’. ‘Ghosts Again’ is a heartfelt offering, soaked in feelings that, according to the frontman ‘captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy’. Gahan’s voice is the powerful lead on this deep but somewhat uplifting ballad, always with Depeche Mode’s seductive signature. ‘Ghosts Again’ arrives with a music video directed by long-time collaborator Anton Corbijn, where you can see Gahan and Gore playing chess on the rooftop and also performing in a graveyard.
The dates for the Memento Mori tour are also known and include North America where it will start in March in Sacramento, California and will extend to Europe until August. Check below all the dates of this tour and comfort your heart with the brand new ‘Ghosts Again’:
MARCH
23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
APRIL
02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
05 – Chicago, IL United Center
07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell
14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
MAY
16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
JUNE
02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium
20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion
22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
24 – Paris, FR Stade de France
27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken
29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
JULY
04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
14 – Milan, IT San Siro
16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
AUGUST
02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena
Image Credit: MediaDishNET Greg S via Flickr | License: Public Domain Mark 1.0