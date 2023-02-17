Depeche Mode reveal new North American tour dates for 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 126

After five years away from the road, and armed with a brand new album, Depeche Mode has excited their ravenous fan base with a massive 2023 World Tour that is set to begin in March of this year. With the opening night of the tour still over a month away, the iconic group has already looked to extend its tour past the initial run through August and will now stay on the road into December.

Original plans were revealed last year when Depeche Mode announced a new album, Memento Mori, as well as a world tour beginning in Sacramento, CA in March and finishing up in Oslo, Norway in August. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with tickets moving quickly and extra shows being added in certain markets to accommodate the demand. Now the group will return to North America, starting in Mexico in September, and trek across the continent again, closing out the run in Los Angeles on December 15th at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets for the new dates will be available next week via Ticketmaster and fans can view the full tour itinerary below.

Depeche Mode 2023 World Tour:

03-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

03-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

03-28 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

03-30 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

04-02 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

04-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

04-07 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

04-09 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

04-12 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

04-14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

05-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-26 Leipzig, Germany – Leipziger Festwiese

05-28 Bratislava, Slovakia – Národný Futbalový Štadión

05-31 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

06-04 Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06-06 Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06-09 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

06-11 Bern, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf

06-14 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle

06-17 London, England – Twickenham Stadium

06-20 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

06-22 Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

06-24 Paris, France – Stade de France

06-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

06-29 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

07-01 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

07-04 Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

07-07 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

07-09 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

07-12 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olympico

07-14 Milan, Italy – San Siro

07-16 Bologna, Italy – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07-21 Klagenfurt, Austria – Wörthersee Stadion

07-23 Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb

07-26 Bucharest, Romania – Arena Națională

07-28 Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

07-30 Prague, Czechia – Letňany Airport

08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

08-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

08-06 Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinna Lauluväljak

08-08 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Puisto

08-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

09-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

09-29 Austin, TX – Moody Center

10-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10-10 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

10-12 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

10-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10-21 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-28 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-31 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11-03 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

11-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11-10 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11-13 Chicago, IL – United Center

11-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

11-21 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11-26 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11-28 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

12-03 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

12-06 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

12-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Image Credit: MediaDishNET Greg S via Flickr | License: Public Domain Mark 1.0