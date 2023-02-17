Depeche Mode reveal new North American tour dates for 2023
After five years away from the road, and armed with a brand new album, Depeche Mode has excited their ravenous fan base with a massive 2023 World Tour that is set to begin in March of this year. With the opening night of the tour still over a month away, the iconic group has already looked to extend its tour past the initial run through August and will now stay on the road into December.
Original plans were revealed last year when Depeche Mode announced a new album, Memento Mori, as well as a world tour beginning in Sacramento, CA in March and finishing up in Oslo, Norway in August. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with tickets moving quickly and extra shows being added in certain markets to accommodate the demand. Now the group will return to North America, starting in Mexico in September, and trek across the continent again, closing out the run in Los Angeles on December 15th at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets for the new dates will be available next week via Ticketmaster and fans can view the full tour itinerary below.
Depeche Mode 2023 World Tour:
03-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
03-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
03-28 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
03-30 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
04-02 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
04-05 Chicago, IL – United Center
04-07 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
04-09 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
04-12 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
04-14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
05-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05-23 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-26 Leipzig, Germany – Leipziger Festwiese
05-28 Bratislava, Slovakia – Národný Futbalový Štadión
05-31 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
06-04 Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06-06 Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06-09 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Bern, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf
06-14 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle
06-17 London, England – Twickenham Stadium
06-20 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
06-22 Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
06-24 Paris, France – Stade de France
06-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
06-29 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
07-01 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
07-04 Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique
07-07 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
07-09 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
07-12 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olympico
07-14 Milan, Italy – San Siro
07-16 Bologna, Italy – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07-21 Klagenfurt, Austria – Wörthersee Stadion
07-23 Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb
07-26 Bucharest, Romania – Arena Națională
07-28 Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna
07-30 Prague, Czechia – Letňany Airport
08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
08-04 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
08-06 Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinna Lauluväljak
08-08 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Puisto
08-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
09-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
09-29 Austin, TX – Moody Center
10-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
10-10 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
10-12 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
10-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10-21 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10-28 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10-31 Boston, MA – TD Garden
11-03 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
11-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11-10 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11-13 Chicago, IL – United Center
11-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
11-21 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
11-26 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11-28 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
12-03 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
12-06 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
12-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
