Depeche Mode perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ahead of upcoming tour

By Chris Vuoncino 138

With the release of their new album, Memento Mori, and a massive world tour just over a month away, Depeche Mode stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to get fans excited about their upcoming activity. The group performed the first single from their new album, Ghosts Again, as well as reaching deep into their storied catalog for a second, internet-only performance.

It has been five years since Depeche Mode last hit the road, and now the group will be taking the stage for the first time since the tragic passing of founding member, Andrew Fletcher. While the prospect of performing without their musical brother is no doubt weighing on the remaining members, the group retains its energy and passion for the stage and TV audience, as they deliver two songs for the late-night comedy show. Closing out the broadcast, host Stephen Colbert introduced the group as they delivered a striking rendition of their new single, Ghosts Again, which will be featured on their album, Memento Mori, which is due out on March 24th. With their upcoming world tour set to start the night before that in Sacramento, CA, this late-night performance was a nice teaser before the shows begin.



The group was kind enough to deliver a second song, which Colbert and his team uploaded directly to the internet, where the group dives into their back catalog for a performance of their iconic hit, Personal Jesus. While it comes as no surprise, the group was incredibly tight on the arrangement of the classic track, opening up with a beautiful shared moment between guitarist Martin Gore and singer, Dave Gahan, harmonizing the lyrics together over the guitar riff before pausing to allow the band to build in for the interlude before the second verse.

Both performances are delivered with the precision and passion for which Depeche Mode are known and should be pushing the excitement for fans ahead of their upcoming world tour.

Image Credit: <a id=”yui_3_16_0_1_1660491922667_76816″ class=”owner-name truncate” title=”Go to MediaDishNET Greg S’s photostream” href=”https://www.flickr.com/photos/mediadishnet/” data-track=”attributionNameClick”>MediaDishNET Greg S</a> via <a href=”https://www.flickr.com/photos/mediadishnet/51993280408/in/photolist-2ndt9R7-hvL3vs-hvKM7F-hvLwZE-hvLBbA-hvMvMg-2ndsQyt-2ndnHz4-hvKLYe-hskmZ-hvLvoo-2ndug5U-2ndt9NM-2ndnHyc-2ndt9PP-2ndt9Py-2ndsQyP-6Fosj1-YhZbWs-hvMxJH-6FjpSX-6FozLq-79dq3f-6DrS9Y-6DrRyL-2ndsQzf-79VHRy-gmJ5w-6FoFqo-6FjkXz-6FoESq-6FoA8N-6FjpHn-6DrWz9-6Fjuy6-6FjoN8-79dnus-6Fjvia-6FotQo-6FouH5-zHbWe-Hw6yY1-hvLzeE-Gqk4p-hvLyBh-mQcm3-RngfSs-hEVDY-fsi5u2-7mukRA”>Flickr</a> | License: <a href=”https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/”>Public Domain Mark 1.0