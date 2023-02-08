Dr. Dre iconic album ‘The Chronic’ due for vinyl reissue in April

By Ryan Ford 301

To mark 30 years since the release of Dr. Dre’s album, ‘The Chronic’, the LP is set for a special vinyl reissue in a few months’ time.

Dr. Dre originally released ‘The Chronic’ back on December 15, 1992; and having just celebrated its 30th anniversary, the album is set for a special vinyl reissue.

The iconic 62-minute, G-Funk LP was Dr. Dre’s first solo album following his departure from hip-hop group N.W.A, and features the likes of Snoop Dogg, RBX and Kurupt. Singles from the tracklist include ‘Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang’, ‘Let Me Ride’ and ‘F*** wit Dre Day’.

The album went on to popularise the G-Funk genre and reached number three on the Billboard 200, and has been deemed as one of the most important and most influential rap works of the 1990s. It has since gone triple platinum with over 3 million copies sold in the US, making the rapper one of the biggest success stories of the decade.

The long-awaited reissue is due to arrive on 21 April on Interscope Records, and fans of the album can pre-order a copy of the 2xLP vinyl here. It will also be making its way onto streaming services, to add to that special 90s nostalgia we all crave once in a while!

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash