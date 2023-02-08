DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa release new take on urfavxboyfriend’s ‘Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

DVBBS and Wiz Khalifa have joined forces to create a fresh new track with urfavxboyfriend and Gold Soul titled ‘Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)’, out now via Ultra Records.

Canadian brothers DVBBS keep showcasing their creative prowess by breaking genre barriers with their new single featuring Wiz Khalifa called ‘SH SH SH (Hit That)’, a record sitting on the intersection of bass and hip hop music, infused with a sample coming from a startup rapper, urfavxboyfriend. DVBBS discovered urfavxboyfriend when he stumbled upon his TikTok account and loved his sample so much they knew they had to make it into a full-length track. Wiz, a master of his craft, wasted no time jumping on board, and the rest is history – a unique sound that sees DVBBS experimenting and Wiz’s signature flow with the catchy “SH SH SH” vocal overlay.

This unusual release is part of the growing trend of TikTok mashups that have become popular with the platform and Instagram‘s videos, giving previously unknown artists yet another way to break through to the masses. Viral dancer and social media personality Casey Frey recently uploaded his video take on ‘SH SH SH (Hit That)’ with DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa‘s track to Instagram, which has amassed over 280K likes and surpassed 6M views within only 3 days from its upload.

Listen to the fresh take on urfavxboyfriend’s viral track ‘Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)’ here.

Image Credit: Evan Roberts / Provided by Unfolded PR