Ellie Goulding shares snippet of upcoming collaboration with Calvin Harris

By Ouranios Savva

More than set on blessing us all with the third installment of breathtaking collaborations, Ellie Goulding has just shared a snippet of the upcoming production alongside Calvin Harris, and we can’t help but feel even more excited of what is in the works.

WIth collaborations far from few within the electronic dance industry, they always appear to become somewhat of a custom amongst the elite of our community. Never failing to impress, Calvin Harris has joined forces with a fair few of fellow peers amongst his illustrious career, however, his inclination towards working with some of the biggest names of the worldwide music scene, has most definitely led to him standing tall amongst the rest. Falling in that category, the recent news that a third collaboration is in the works with the multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding has caused quite the frenzy, when bearing in mind the success the duo have had with their previous joint releases. Now, in a bid to further enhance the anticipation and excitement levels, Goulding herself has just shared a breathtaking teaser of the upcoming collaboration, and we can’t help but be mesmerised.

Taking to her social media accounts, and Twitter in particular, Goulding has provided us all with a slight glimpse of what’s to come, with the scenic video taking place in a cathedral, and the artists’ caption prompting towards the title of the song, ‘Miracle.’ Powerful in every sense of the word, this shot clip perfectly portrays the undeniable musical chemistry between Harris and Goulding, and as expected, listeners are set to embark on the most angelic of journeys once the track is officially out in the world. Kick-starting this “banging song trilogy” with their very first collaboration, ‘I Need Your Love,’ and then followed by the mega hit ‘Outside‘ that was first released in 2014, it would only feel right that the third track would arrive at a time where Harris has only just recently released his sixth studio album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2,’ whilst Goulding herself is preparing for the release of her fifth album, in the form of ‘Higher Than Heaven.’

Looking to infuse electronic dance music into her forthcoming album, and in turn, taking it back to her golden days, it is still quite unclear on what the actual release date of her album will be, and on whether this latest collaboration with Harris will be featured in that particular body of work, but for the time being, all routes lead to that specific road. Teasing us all in the most spectacular of fashions, we cannot wait for the duo’s third installment on working alongside each other, and in turn, we will be keeping a close eye on any upcoming updates regarding the release of this hugely anticipated collaboration. For the time being however, you can pre-save Goulding’s upcoming album here, and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section.

Image Credit: Ellie Goulding / Provided By; Rukes.com