Eric Prydz set to unveil an “intimate” version of HOLO at Hï Ibiza

Eric Prydz has announced a “more intimate” version of HOLO that has been designed specifically for his upcoming Hï Ibiza residency.

Having recently announced its 2023 summer residencies alongside a major rebrand, Hï Ibiza is set to live up to its reputation of being one of the best exotic party spots across the globe. One of the consistent residents at the Ibiza-based nightclub happens to be the evergreen record producer Eric Prydz who has claimed to offer a highly personalized version of his splendid audiovisual show HOLO.

Holo debuted at Creamfields music festival in 2018 and has since gone on to become one of the most sought-after live shows in electronic dance music. It has become a regular fixture at Hï Ibiza over the years, with Prydz performing multiple shows throughout the season. Here’s what the artist tweeted about the forthcoming residency –

Excited to showcase a more intimate version of HOLO, designed specifically for Hï Ibiza… pic.twitter.com/KqLXtMW5RX — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) February 23, 2023

Apart from Eric Prydz, other notable names on the cards for Hï Ibiza include David Guetta and Morten, James Hype, Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, Fisher, and Vintage Culture. All the fun is scheduled to begin on April 29th with a massive opening night party called The Signal. Be sure to visit their official website for more information.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland