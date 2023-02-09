Excision & Wooli explore the realms of bass house with ‘Titans’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

The dubstep and bass connoisseurs known as Excision and Wooli have joined forces as they dig deeper into the beauty of bass-house with the release of ‘Titans.’ For all you house fans looking to get right to the dancefloor, this one is definitely for you.

Excision has been recognized for not for playing by the rules when the time comes to hit the decks with an extreme amount of heavy dubstep and bass. With a clear vision and motivation to explore the ever-evolving world of electronic music, the dubstep king has definitely made his mark and continues to support up-and-coming artists with his very own curated festivals such as Lost Lands and Bass Canyon. Now, taking a spin on the beauty of bass-house music, Excision is proving he really can do it all as he has joined forces with Wooli for their massive single ‘Titans.’

An immediate heater from the start, dark vocals lures you into Excision and Wooli’s world of pure destruction. As alarming and eerie instrumentals become apparent at a slow-tempo pace, all hell breaks loose with a heavy build-up of mechanical synths taking full force. Teasing their fans as the drop is anticipated to be pure dubstep, Excision and Wooli take full control with a futuristic bass-house groove that approaches in waves as they surprise their fans with the ideal amount of dubstep in the middle. The perfect remedy for both house and dubstep fans, Excision and Wooli did not disappoint with this one.

Image Credit: Rukes.com