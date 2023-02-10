Flume releases surprise mixtape ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

Flume celebrates a decade since his breakthrough debut album by dropping ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan,’ a mixtape consisting of 10 years worth of unreleased music.

Future bass artist Flume’s ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’ mixtape album is exactly just that, consisting of tracks that never made it into his ‘Flume,’ ‘Skin’ and ‘Palaces’ albums. Each of the 10 tracks, all of which are labeled with a year between 2012 and 2020, have been revived back from the Australian artist’s archive, giving fans a special opportunity to explore Flume’s creation process of his three previous records. The time capsule features experimental, hip-hop and cinematic gems, as well as special collaborations such as 2021’s ‘One Step Closer’ with Panda Bear, 2018’s ‘Rhinestone’ with Isabella Manfred and 2018’s ‘Counting Sheep’ with Injury Reserve.

“It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day. After seeing the reaction to Slugger 1.4 and how much love it got, I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas I from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic,” stated Flume’s Instagram post

Alongside the mixtape album release, the producer/DJ also announced a special 10 Years of Flume anniversary event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, May 5th where he’s set to play many of his well-known (and well-loved) future bass hitters that helped the genre gain traction. Chet Faker and KUČKA are currently announced as support, but expect to see other special guests to be announced at some point. Tickets for this milestone show will go on sale Monday, February 13th at 10 a.m. PT. Click here to register for the presale.

Be sure to check out Flume’s new mixtape album ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’ down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

