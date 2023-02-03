Fred again.. shares ‘Actual Life 3 Piano EP’ with fans

By Chris Vuoncino

Continuing what can only be described as a meteoric rise and utter domination of the dance music scene, Fred again… is continuing to deliver new music to a fanbase that is hungry for anything the British producer releases. While he most recently shared the highly anticipated single, Rumble, alongside scene legend Skrillex, the producer quickly pivoted back to his own work for a beautiful collection of piano-driven tracks.

When Fred again.. dropped Actual Life 3 back in October of 2022, the world couldn’t be more excited to hear what the singer and producer would deliver as he continued the trilogy of albums in his Actual Life series. It was a triumphant release, amplified by the now legendary Boiler Room set earlier in the year that nearly broke the internet and made the producer a household name. Now, just a few months removed from the album release, the artist is continuing to explore the songs of his latest album and deliver a reimaged piano version of several tracks.

As fans of Fred again.. know, he is content to allow space and atmosphere to drive the emotion and direction of his songs, and with these latest interpretations, it is the minimalistic approach that truly defines the music. At just five songs, Mustafa (southbank), Eyelar (stamford street), Nathan (varner road), Berwyn (kennington tube), and Winnie (rosslyn crescent) take center stage as the tracks that were chosen for the EP.

Hauntingly beautiful, Fred again.. showcases the emotion and heart that is the center of his music and displays it in full force here, allowing his voice and the piano to speak for him in a manner that is achingly heartwrenching. While the tracks are a far cry from the boundless energy of his recent Skrillex collaboration, Rumble, this collection of songs is a true reminder of the artist with Fred again..

Image Credit: Fred again.. (Press) / Provided by Warner Music Group