Anyma shares massive remix for Fred Again.. and Swedish House Mafia

By Chris Vuoncino 1k

As a member of the duo Tale Of Us, as well as through his solo project, Anyma, producer Matteo Milleri is known for pushing the boundaries both sonically as well as visually with his art. While the Berlin-based producer has already promised new music in 2023 beyond his first single, Eternity, the release of a new remix will surely cause massive excitement throughout the entire dance music community.

First debuted at the beautiful Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, NY last year, the Anyma remix of Turn On The Lights again by Fred Again.., Swedish House Mafia, and Future, has been a staple of the producer’s live sets, both solo and with Tale Of Us, and one of the most anticipated releases for fans in recent months. When the world first got to experience the combined work of recent sensation Fred Again.., fresh off his internet-breaking Boiler Room set, and the revitalized energy of the legendary Swedish House Mafia, fans everywhere were ecstatic to hear the combined efforts of such beloved artists. The track clearly extends past the boundaries of genres and inspires producers from all across the dance scene, and this recent remix from Anyma shows the brilliance it invokes.

As fans have come to expect from the work of Anyma, the attention to detail and crisp production shine bright alongside the hard-hitting techno elements that define so much of his works. For his take on Turn On The Lights again, he utilizes Future’s voice for his own interpretation but flips the script, on the original, teasing the infectious lead riff before delivering the full impact of the bass and percussion with the “turn off the lights” refrain hovering somewhere within the production. From there, Anyma utilizes the dynamics of the track and his own additions to the track to build something familiar to the original, while also clearly infusing many of his own trademark elements and style into the single.

Check out the Anyma remix of Turn On The Lights again below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com