Gian Varela teams up with Damon Sharpe for new house-pop track ‘Faces’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 139

Panamanian rebel Gian Varela has just released his newest collaboration with Damon Sharpe, a groovy house-pop record featuring Matluck entitled ‘Faces’, out now on Mixmash Records.

A born rebel, Gian Varela’s unconventional yet thrilling ways of fusing sounds and genres define his artistry. From his upbringing in Panama, the birthplace of reggaetón’s roots, and moving to the USA, he has since cultivated his own sound. His viral collaborations with Latin superstars like Sech, Feid, & El Chombo and releases in the world’s biggest dance music labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Armada Music, Mixmash Records, and Revealed Recordings to creating known festival tracks and remixes with the support of the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Gianluca Vacchi, Fedde Le Grand, he has shown to be a true master producer.

Varela returns to Laidback Luke‘s Mixmash Records, joining forces with producer Damon Sharpe and singer/songwriter Matluck for “Faces,” a soulful, progressive house track that showcases each of the artists’ unique styles and talents. Varela’s Panama roots and US upbringing lend some Latin, urban, and pop inspiration to his music, which is subtly weaved into the cinematic melodies and deep, groovy basslines of ‘Faces’, while Sharpe’s sophisticated production skills give the record that perfect polish. Matluck‘s stirring vocals add an emotive complexity, making this gem one that is equally at home on the radio or in the club. 2023 is looking like an amazing year for Gian, who has massive upcoming releases and more collaborations in the works.

Listen to ‘Faces’ by Gian Varela, Damon Sharpe, and Matluck here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR