Gorillaz release mesmerizing new track ‘Silent Running’ ahead of upcoming eighth album: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 177

English virtual band Gorillaz releases ‘Silent Running’, giving yet another tease into upcoming album ‘Cracker Island’ which releases next month.

It’s just weeks away until powerhouse digital band Gorillaz release their eighth studio album titled ‘Cracker Island’. The Grammy-Award winning band over the past few months has been teasing what to expect from this LP with single releases the likes of ‘Baby Queen’, ‘New Gold’, ‘Possession Island’ and the latest release ‘Skinny Ape’ that revolutionised the music video concept. Now as one more look into this album’s story and sound Gorillaz release yet another tune ‘Silent Running’ with long-term band member Adeleye Omotayo taking the lead on vocals.

‘Silent Running’ delivers a hypnotic and mesmerising soundscape, with tingling beats and a calm effortless sound. Featuring impeccable vocals from Adeleye Omotayo, the track draws the listener in with band remember Albarn describing the track as “that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought” and 2-D stating “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

‘Cracker Island’ the album releases on the 24th of February and includes collaborations with artists the likes of Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny. In the meantime, you can check out the mesmerising track ‘Silent Running’ for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Gorillaz / Provided by Outside Organisation