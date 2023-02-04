Hardwell teases new music and more with website redesign

By Chris Vuoncino 813

It was just over a year ago, at Ultra Music Festival in Miami that Hardwell made his highly anticipated return to the stage after a several-year hiatus from performances and music releases. Not only was his set that night a powerful reminder of the energy and adoration that fans have for the Dutch DJ, but it was the start of a massive year that featured a world tour and the release of his second full-length album, REBELS NEVER DIE.

With a recent update to his website, it is clear that Hardwell will be carrying that energy and passion into 2023, as he has already teased two new songs for the year, the first one with a February 10th release date. On the main page of his website, are six identical doors, the first two already opening offering previews of new singles. The first one due out features work from VINNIE and is titled Balanca. Opening the second door on the website sees Hardwell teaming up with Will Sparks for a big room, techno hit called Twisted. The second single will be released on February 17th, so fans won’t have to wait long for the first two tracks.

On the website, there is a countdown that points to February 23rd when the next door will be opened. It would seem that all six doors contain teasers and clips of upcoming singles. It is not known if just one door will open when the current countdown ends, fans will just have to be patient as Hardwell continues to tease these tracks, but on the bright side, it means there will be new music for the foreseeable future. While waiting for the countdown to hit zero, there is solace in knowing that two new tracks will hit streaming services before the end of February as Hardwell continues to show why he is one of the world’s premier DJ’s and producers.

Image Credit: Rudgr