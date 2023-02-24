Hï Ibiza announces 2023 residences alongside a rebrand

By Chris Vuoncino 138

With another summer of Ibiza residencies fast approaching, one of the island’s premier clubs, Hï Ibiza, has revealed its massive line-up for the 2023 summer calendar. Alongside a stacked summer schedule, the club has worked hard to rebrand itself, offering visitors an experience that will be defined by simple aesthetics that allow the music and artists to define the aura.

With this massive announcement, visitors to the beautiful island of Ibiza will have the opportunity to see the likes of Eric Prydz, David Guetta and Morten, James Hype, Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, and more throughout the week at Hï Ibiza. A clear standout from the announcement will be the excitement of Monday nights which will showcase Adam Beyer opening for Eric Prydz. Not only does this promise to be a night of incredible music, but Prydz will be bringing a club-sized version of his iconic HOLO set to the island club. While that will satisfy fans on Monday nights, the party obviously continues all week with The Martinez Brothers taking over the Theatre, while Paco Osuna spins in the club room.

As the middle of the week approaches, Fisher and Vintage Culture are next up, keeping the party going before another visually immersive experience takes over again on Thursday nights. With their own set of jaw-dropping digital designs and visuals, Tale Of Us will use their residency to present their stunning show Afterlife throughout the summer for fans to experience. With weeknights offering never-ending entertainment, Hï Ibiza kicks up even more on Fridays as David Guetta and Morten bring their massively popular FutureRave residency to the club for the second year in a row:

“Wow, we had so much fun last year at Hï Ibiza that I still think about it every day. I can’t believe it is nearly time to return to my favourite island and bring you all the music I have been working on. This is going to be another special summer!” – David Guetta

If that wasn’t massive enough, James Hype & Meduza will be taking over the club room at the same time on Friday night for what may be the most exciting collection of music in Ibiza this summer. With the weekend upon visitors, they will be treated to Saturday nights with Black Coffee and Damian Lazarus and Sundays with Glitterbox to wrap up the week’s entertainment. All this gets kicked off on April 29th with a massive opening night party called The Signal featuring Adam Beyer, Eric Prydz, Honey Dijon, The Martinez Brothers, and more.

For the full line-up and tickets, visit the official Hï Ibiza website for information.

Image Credit: Hï Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications