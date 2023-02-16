Iconic Ibiza club Bora Bora has been demolished

By Chris Vuoncino 1.55k

Ibiza has unfortunately lost one of its original and most iconic beach clubs, the legendary Bora Bora. Plans to close the club after 40 years of operation were announced last year with a full weekend of events and music to mark the end of the era last October.

Originally opened way back in 1982, Bora Bora is recognized as the first beach club to operate in Ibiza and was renowned for both the quality of music as well as being free to patrons to enter the venue. Founded by Florentino Arzuaga, he bought land to build a home on the island but quickly saw an opportunity for growth, as he added a hotel, restaurant, and dancefloor, looking to meet the needs of a new crowd of tourists and patrons to the area. This ideal and dedication to the spirit of Ibiza helped drive DJs and music lovers to the beachside property for four decades while being a catalyst for the newer clubs such as Ushuaïa and HÏ to flourish in the region as well.

After a massive final weekend full of two days of music and entertainment last October, construction and demolition projects began on the property. Images from the social media team at Rave Footage reveal the demolished club with just a few structural elements left standing. While this certainly represents the end of an era, the spirit of the club certainly looms large on the island, as dance music fans now have a plethora of options for entertainment in Ibiza. Reports also indicate that there is a large amount of construction continuing on the land, so tourists should expect a new establishment of sorts for future visits to the Playa d’en Bossa beachfront.

Check out the images below from Rave Footage to get one final look at the skeleton of the legendary Bora Bora beach club.

Image Credit: Discover Ibiza