Icona Pop join forces with Galantis for exciting new collaboration, “I Want You”

By Ryan Ford 194

Superstar duo Icona Pop have combined with fellow Swedish outfit Galantis for their spritely new collaboration, ‘I Want You’.

This all-Swedish production sees Icona Pop and Galantis start 2023 with a bang, treating us to their colourful new dance-pop single, ‘I Want You’. In the case of the female duo, Icona Pop have offered up the first taste of what is to come musically, as they put the finishing touches to their forthcoming album. The collaboration arrives as an irresistible blend of their signature styles and flavours, drawing together sparkling synths and vocals in the top-line and plucky bassline stabs and percussion in the low-end.

‘I Want You’ was initially the brainchild of Caroline and Aino of Icona Pop as they left Los Angeles and returned to Stockholm to quarantine. Soon after, they found themselves back in the studio where it all started. Conjuring a sweet sentiment of nostalgia, it pushed them to re-engage with their electronic roots.

“We got back to what we love. “It was the quietest period we’ve experienced in ten-plus years, so it’s crazy we made such danceable music. We felt the need to do something more up-tempo,” Aino affirmed.

Both production parties have busy summers ahead of them, with Icona Pop lining up multiple performances in Scandinavia and Galantis setting their sights on the US and Mexico in the coming months.

You can stream the new Galantis and Icona Pop collaboration for yourselves below;

Image Credit: Rotate Publicity