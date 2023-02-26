John Summit airs his very own Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1

By Ouranios Savva 232

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, John Summit has just been announced as the latest act to air his very own Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1. “I’ve listened to these for years and it’s always been a bucket list goal of mine to do one myself,” John Summit says

Reaching yet another milestone in his already illustrious career, John Summit will be airing his very first Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1. Following in the footsteps of a vast array of iconic acts that have featured over the years, the tech house prodigy will be providing us with a two hour radio mix of pure bliss, as he dives deeper into all time favourites, and of course, his very own productions that have been gaining traction on the most constant of levels. Leaving a lasting impact with each of his endeavours, the Chicago-based DJ/producer ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, whilst the combination of out of this world productions, with the most spectacular of live performances, make Summit the ultimate superstar.

Hosted by the one and only, Pete Tong, the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix feature has become accustomed over its 30 year occurrence, where the wide range of acts have been ensuring the continuation of this fan favourite radio show. An honour and privilege for any artist to air their very own Essential Mix, Summit is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and we are all for it. Producing one fire track after the other, listeners are in for an absolute treat, with the man of the moment more than set on delivering a radio show for the ages. Enhancing his presence on the daily, Summit has taken the dance scene by storm, and with no signs of slowing down, it comes to no surprise that such achievements are reached despite the early stages of his young career within our community.

“I’ve listened to these for years and it’s always been a bucket list goal of mine to do one myself.. a 2 hour musical journey of tracks that have inspired me and some unreleased bits.” – John Summit

Conquering his goals one step at a time, Summit will have anyone feeling some type of way, and in turn, his very own BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix is one that you don’t want to miss out on. Airing on BBC Radio 1 on the 25th of February, be sure to check out the mix in its entirety here, and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: John Summit (Press) / Provided by Rephlektor