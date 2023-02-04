Loud Luxury, Rezz and BLOND:ISH amongst the artist nominated for 2023 Juno Awards

By Jack Spilsbury 290

The most prestigious night in Canadian music gets one step closer as the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announces nominations for the 52nd Juno Awards.

The glamorous and prestigious awards season is just around the corner, with events the likes of The Grammy Awards and The BRITS all recently announcing their nominations for this year’s ceremonies. Now it’s time for the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to unveil its nominations for the 52nd edition of the Juno Awards which is slated to take place on the 13th of March at the prolific Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Electronic Dance Music has 3 award categories in total. Firstly Dance Recording of the Year which sees 5 nominations including Bob Moses & Kasablanca‘s ‘Afterglow’, Grimes‘ ‘Shinigami Eyes’, Loud Luxury’s ‘These Nights’, Rêve‘s ‘Ctrl + Alt + Del’, and Rezz‘s ‘Spiral’, all spanning numerous spectrums of musical genres. Electronic Album of the Year sees Rezz nominated once more with her unforgettable LP ‘Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix’. Other nominations within this category include Rich Aucoin with ‘Synthetic Season One’, Mecha Maiko’s ‘Not OK’, Odonis Odonis‘ ‘Spectrums’ and Teen Daze with ‘Interior’. The final category under the dance moniker is the Underground Dance Single of the Year category, introduced just last year, nominations include Bensley with ‘Debonair’, Blond:ish with ‘Aye Aye’, Fred Everything with ‘The Time Is (Now)’, Greg Gow with ‘I Knew Techno’ and Tiga with ‘Easy’.

As previously mentioned the ceremony is scheduled to take place on the 13th of March, presented by actor Simu Liu and will see performances from Nickelback, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes to name a few. You can check out the complete list of nominations and how to watch for yourself here the Juno Awards official website here. Let us know who you think will win big on the night.

Image Credit: Loud Luxury (Press) / Provided by Armada PR