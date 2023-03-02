Kevin Silvester & JVCQUI come together on emotive single ‘Be The One’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 53

A star who’s goal is to take electronic/pop music to the next level, Kevin Silvester is armed with unique ideas and approaches to production, fuelling his star power and potential within the scene. Based in Melbourne, Silvester is back with one of his most emotional (yet simultaneously feel-good) and personal records yet in the form of a collaboration with fellow Melbourne artist JVCQUI, a rising pop and R&B singer, titled ‘Be The One.’

Part of his highly anticipated debut album ‘Sleepwalker‘ and the fourth single taken from it, Kevin Silvester and JVCQUI have come together to create magic, and it all stems from personal experiences that the pair share. About it, JVCQUI shared:

“The song is about the extensive insecurities that one may face as a result of their partner’s infidelity. Upon writing the song, neither of us had actually been in the situation before, until a few months later, both Kevin and I were experiencing our first teenage heartbreaks, so I channelled my emotions while recording. Also, random fun fact, we were both dating guys named Christian.”

In this track, Silvester’s ingenuity shines especially bright, as ‘Be The One”s chorus is one to be listened to carefully. Not only exploding with energy and passion which is showcased throughout both the vocals and the soundscape and is destined to take over charts and radio airwaves, Silvester explains more about how that commanding vocal chant was created:

“I had heard about this trick that they use to create huge gang vocal layering, where you record yourself sounding like as many different people as possible to create a “crowd” effect. So JVCQUI and I had fun with it and decided to mockingly imitate funny celebrity voices to create the vocal layering in the chorus. The layers were absolutely hilarious on their own, but when put together, it sounds like a powerfully desperate crowd chant.”

Going without saying that it worked in their favour exceptionally, the passion is bursting through the seams and fibres of this track. A versatile and charming future hit, it’s not only perfect for club settings but also screaming the lyrics to at the top of your voice in your bedroom, with your friends or on a late night drive.

'Be The One' is out now on all streaming platforms here

