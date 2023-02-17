LOCUS set to return for second edition in Tulum with huge names in drum & bass

Following a successful debut edition in Tulum, Mexico last year, LOCUS is returning bigger and better than ever this March, with the festival bringing some of the biggest names and up and coming stars in the drum & bass genre.

Established way back in 2000 in Bristol with huge drum & bass events, the events company has expanded its horizons in Tulum, Mexico. Debuting in the region last year with a huge lineup that proved to be more than successful, LOCUS are looking towards the second edition now with only a few weeks left to go. Taking place from 2-5 March, each day is jam packed with entertainment, and they’ve now unveiled the full lineup day by day.

Kicking off on Thursday 2 March, the likes of Fabio & Grooverider, Doc Scott and Workforce kick off proceedings as the day one headliners, with London Elektricity, Dbridge and Rohaan all featuring on the second day along with the likes of Lenzman, Harriet Jaxxon and more also offering dynamic sets for the masses. Going further down the lineup, the highlights keep coming in the form of Goldie, A.M.C, DJ Markie and Ed Rush & Optical to name just a handful. Rounding off the lineup with MC Dino, Dynamite MC, MC Fava and more as hosts, this is an essential event for any fan of the drum & bass genre.

With two stunning venues in the form of Tatich Beach Club and Buuts’ Ha’ Cenote Club and much more to discover across the festival dates, it is set to be another successful edition for the history books. Get your one, two or four day passes now via the website here, with Mexican locals enjoying up to 40% savings on tickets.

