Premiere: M7STIC marks huge debut on Arise Music with new track ‘One More Night’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 84

Following releases on Revealed Recordings and Future House Music, M7STIC continues his hit streak on Arise Music with ‘One More Night.’

M7STIC’s latest offering, ‘One More Night,’ is an energizing club anthem that’s sure to propel this rising producer onto the shortlist of future house producers to watch closely in 2023. M7STIC has already made a seismic impact in the genre with previous releases on legendary labels like Revealed Recordings and Future House Music, and his latest offering via Arise Music is destined to further amplify his standing as a star in the field. In the past, the producer has teamed up with the likes of Tom Nash and Odious Love, with his debut release coming in the form of Raven & Kreyn and Deekey collab ‘Time to Shine,’ on Hardwell‘s Revealed Recordings. Following a string of prolific collaborations, this latest releases sees him take the spotlight solo for the first time in his career.

‘One More Night’ ignites with a mesmerizing soundscape that transports listeners to an otherworldly realm, with a euphoric feeling that sets the tone for an unforgettable journey through the melodies. The vocals are warm and enticing, luring listeners deeper into the track with each passing moment as the hypnotic synthwave-inspired bassline builds the track even further to a satisfying peak.

“As one of the few future house producers in Western Canada, I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of future house music with my own unique sound. Driven by passion and energy, I am excited to be a part of the scene and contribute to the development of future house music. I am confident that my unique sound will bring a fresh and creative perspective to the genre,” says M7STIC of his journey so far

Overall, ‘One More Night’ is an unforgettable earworm of a tune that is guaranteed to get hearts racing and feet moving on the dancefloor, creating a near cinematic experience that will leave listeners wanting to hit replay long after their first listen. There’s no better time to get introduced to what M7STIC has in store than now. Stream the track on all platforms here, and be sure to check out his new mix below, showcasing what he has up his sleeve for the rest of 2023.

Image credit: provided by press