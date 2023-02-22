Mark Knight kickstarts year with groove-infused cut ‘Make You Happy’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 516

Mark Knight has surpassed expectations with his first meticulous production of the year in ‘Make You Happy’.

Under his own Toolroom Records, Mark Knight has delivered his first production of the year in the form of ‘Make You Happy’. The track arrives as a collaboration with a number of different artists as Todd Terry, James Hurr and the Darryl James & David Anthony Project offer up their own contributions to the record alongside the legendary UK DJ.

‘Make You Happy’ brandishes epic 90s-style synths on top of a bass-infused bed of tech house groove, and is in essence, a revamp of Todd Terry’s edit of “Buddah” by James & Anthony. The track shines through as a fresh and innovative dance anthem, polished off by the infectious vocal hook that drifts in the topline throughout. Having teased this one across the course of 2022, it is set to receive heavy play-out on dancefloors worldwide as it is sure to deliver on its promise of making people happy.

Mark is due for another big year behind the decks, especially with Toolroom Records at his discretion. For 2023, it all starts with the Toolroom Pool Party over in Miami next month. For now, you can listen to the new Mark Knight cut, ‘Make You Happy’, for yourselves below.

Image Credit: Mark Knight (Press) / Provided by namemusic PR