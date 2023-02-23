Martin Garrix and Afrojack unveil they are working together in the studio

By Jack Spilsbury 466

Martin Garrix and Afrojack unveil they are working together in the studio, it comes almost a decade after the release of their successful collaboration ‘Turn Up The Speakers’.

Martin Garrix and Afrojack are two of the biggest name in the world of Electronic Dance Music, both multiplatinum-selling artists that have amassed millions of streams across numerous separate hits. Fans were sent into excitement and hype this week when the pair of producers posted on social media that they were working on something magical in the studio.

The exciting news comes almost a decade after the release of their collaboration ‘Turn Up The Speakers’ which graced the world on 25th August 2014 via Spinnin’ Records, the song appeared in charts across Europe and further and currently stands at 85 million plus streams on Spotify amongst the radio and extended edit. At this early stage, not much has been teased from either Martin Garrix or Afrojack other than an audio-less story posted from Garrix which included an image of both producers smiling working hard on potential musical magic, this was subsequently reposted by Afrojack.

At the time of writing nothing else about this exciting studio time has been revealed and any potential new collaboration remains a secret, however, in the meantime you can stream Martin Garrix and Afrojack’s previous collaboration ‘Turn Up The Speakers’ on Spotify below.

Image Credits: Louis van Baar (Martin Garrix) & Ruud Baan (Afrojack)