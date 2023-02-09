Maz opens up about main inspirations, hit remix ‘Banho de Folhas’ & more: Interview

Blessing us all with the most feel-good of vibes, Maz is well and truly enhancing his presence within the dance scene. An artist to watch, we had the pleasure of discussing an array of subjects with the man of the moment, and trust us, this is one interview you don’t want to miss out on.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Maz is the personification of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Offering only the most eclectic of vibes, the Brazilian DJ/producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst each of his releases act as a clear statement towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Making waves amongst the Afro House scene, Maz ensures nothing less than the most energetic and feel-good of auras, and at the same time, his ability at infusing a variety of sounds and styles into his very own unique style of play, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Supported by the likes of Black Coffee, Michael Bibi and Vintage Culture when just naming a few, Maz is on a constant rise within our community, and we are all for it. With this said, we couldn’t be any happier to be joined by the man of the moment, as he opens up about main inspirations and influences, his eclectic style of play, the release of his own rendition of ‘Banho de Folhas,’ the recognition he gains from fellow artists in the scene, his debut season at Hi Ibiza last summer, opening up for Eric Prydz and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?

Hey! It’s a pleasure to talk to you guys! Both my parents work with art in a sense, my mom works in the fashion world and my dad in cinema, so I guess I always had that natural inclination to working with the artistic world as well. I’ve been playing the guitar since I was 10 years old, and that has certainly helped me. But the truly life changing moment was experiencing a national festival called “Universo Paralello”, during those 7-8 days I knew deep down that my truth is connected with music, and the entire universe that comes with it. The ability to express myself through it is what makes me feel alive.

Currently enhancing your presence within the Afro House scene, each of your productions offer a unique perspective for listeners worldwide. We would like to know of how your signature sound came to be, as well as any plans of venturing through different genres as time progresses?

Well, actually I like everything! Whenever I have to play long sets I play Tech House, House, and Techno depending on the occasion. And in the studio, I think I found a musical niche that I’m really enjoying exploring and that also represents me very well, which is this more ‘afro’, organic vibe. My progressive sound always had a little bit of melody, even when I produced Tech House, it was a Tech House with more ambiance, more melody… but I wouldn’t say that I’m going for that sound now. I think it’s a moment that I’m enjoying exploring this place in music, and there’s still a lot to be done.

Taking the electronic music world by storm with your release ‘Banho de Folhas’, could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind the production of this track, as well as the message portrayed in relation to your Brazilian roots?

My goal was to make a remix of some Brazilian music that was commercial, but at the same time different. I had been looking for a vocal for a long time, but I couldn’t find anything that was original and that I really liked. That was when I heard the Luedji Luna track, and in the first seconds I knew that was it. The leaves in the title, cover and lyrics are the stars of the music. They give all the meaning and life to the remix. The leaves Assa-peixe, Abre caminho and Patchuli are used by African descendant religions, with the aim of eliminating negative energies and producing positive energies, for protection, health, prosperity and the like, each with its respective function. They translate the message and positivity of the music as a whole, which also exalts the cultures, beliefs and habits of African religions, not so commented and known by society in general. And Luedji, as a black woman, who fights for greater recognition of her culture and origin, knew how to illustrate this very well in her work.

Supported by some of the biggest names in the scene, as well as playing alongside them at the biggest venues/festivals worldwide, we would like to know the overall feel of elevating your presence amongst the greats within our scene, as well as the motivation gained with each day that goes by?

This is wild! These are things that are not expected… imagine planning a marketing action that involves Drake?! This Drake video with Keinemusik, for example, has a very important role for the track’s streaming count, we even started working more from this, so the song could skyrocket… and now it’s steady. It was a major turning point. The song was already circulating well, but maybe within a niche, after the Drake video… It’s Drake, you know?! He goes beyond our scene, this helped to get out of our bubble. Seeing how all of this is happening is amazing, we were one of the most played songs in the European Summer of 2022, in the United States, Mexico, here in Brazil, and so on… it’s a crazy good thing to see our work stamped on the world, especially by artists I admire so much. There are supports from various important names in the scene, such as Tiesto, Diplo, Black Coffee, Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port), Michael Bibi, Bonobo, Stephan Jolk, Lee Burridge, Blond:ish, Vintage Culture… And of course this becomes fuel for us to keep doing what we love!

Debuting at Hi Ibiza last summer season, could you give us an insight on the whole experience whilst playing at a venue of such magnitude, as well as performing alongside the likes of Fisher and Vintage Culture during that particular residency?

I can say that they were the craziest and most incredible 48 hours of my career so far. It was a unique experience to receive this invitation from Vintage and play, on a Wednesday, in Ibiza, the paradise of electronic music. Honored and happiness that can not be measured by joining this team of idols, in the #1 club in the world!

Opening for the legend himself Eric Prydz during his HOLO show in São Paulo, we would like to know the overall feel of playing in front of your own people, as well as an overview on how rewarding such an experience can be for up and coming artists such as yourself?

I am at a loss for words to describe everything that happened on that unique and magical night called HOLO. It was amazing to share the same stage as Eric Prydz, and to see the mobilization of the crowd who came early to enjoy some of my warm up, it was priceless. What a moment!

With 2023 in full flow now, we would like to know of any future plans that may be on the horizon, and overall what your fans can expect from Maz in terms of new music and ventures around the globe?

I think ‘Banho de Folhas’ and ‘Todo Homem’ opened up a range of possibilities in my head, of things not yet explored, not just the vocal but the musical structure itself and the influence of other genres, trying to do a little of one thing here and another there… trying not to be restricted to a subgenre. I have several releases in the vibe of ‘Cercley’, ‘Dancing Flavours’ and ‘Ivory’… something more progressive, Melodic Techno, Tech House Progressive… I don’t know how to define it exactly! As of my next steps, I have a lot of good things to share about shows this year, including my first tour in the United States that I’m very excited about! And there’s also news from my label, Dawn Patrol, with my partner Antdot… my followers will be happy to know what we’re planning for this year, something that goes far beyond releases.

Impacting the dance scene in more ways than not, Maz is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and we are all for it. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, we are more than certain that this only the beginning towards a prosperous career within our community, and in turn, we will be keeping a close eye on Maz and all his future endeavours. For the time being however, you can also stay fully up to date with all things Maz, by following him on Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Featured Image Credit: Maz / Provided by Management