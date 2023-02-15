MEDUZA and Eli & Fur unleash their new single ‘Pegasus’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 303

MEDUZA and Eli & Fur return to Anjunadeep to release ‘Pegasus,’ their first single of 2023.

GRAMMY®-nominated Italian trio MEDUZA partnered up with British duo Eli & Fur to finally release ‘Pegasus,’ their progressive house collaboration that has been in the making since 2020. For Eli & Fur, ‘Pegasus’ marks one of many releases on Above and Beyond’s imprint Anjunadeep. MEDUZA on the other hand, are still reasonably new to Anjundeep, having made their label debut last December with the release of ‘Sparks’ with DEL-20 and Mali-Koa. Making its debut as ID during MEDUZA’s Friendship mix for Tomorrowland during the pandemic, the highly-anticipated record brings two signature sounds together to make something extraordinary.

‘Pegasus’ is a melodic journey for any time of the day, combining progressive house and melodic house through angelic vocals, rich melodic synths and elegant percussion elements. Those familiar with MEDUZA’s previous releases can hear the similarities this track has to their top-charting 2019 record ‘Lose Control’ with English singer Becky Hill and English trio Goodboys. Teased all throughout the 2022 festival season at events such as Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, ‘Pegasus’ is a massive set weapon that guarantees to bring energy levels to an all-time high.

Be sure to check out MEDUZA and Eli & Fur’s new single ‘Pegasus’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform! We’ll also keep you posted when MEDUZA releases their highly-anticipated ID that has taken social media by storm, ‘Everything You Have Done.’

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR