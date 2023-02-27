Meetch delivers dancefloor anthem ‘See You Dance’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 114

As the old saying goes regarding New York City, “if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” and this is the exact atmosphere that helped Meetch grow into the master DJ and producer that he has become today.

While Meetch has traded in the New York City lifestyle for warmer climates and the endless adventures of Los Angeles, the lessons learned from his early years continue to help drive his success. His early successes arrived after being discovered via Soundcloud, which brought an invitation to perform at the legendary KahBang Music Festival in Bangor, ME as opportunities throughout New York City would quickly follow. With bookings at some of the largest clubs in New York, including Pacha, Amazura, and Stage 48, Meetch found himself opening for international stars such as Skrillex, 12th Planet, and Paper Diamond. With this incredible exposure and experience under his belt, Meetch is looking forward and has prepared a new club-ready anthem for release that will sure to be a staple of live sets for the immediate future.

See You Dance is perfectly crafted to engage clubgoers no matter what time of night it is, with its bass-heavy production, driving percussion, and infectious leads and vocal melodies throughout. Opening with a wailing siren interspersed within the production, the female voice comes right in spitting, ‘take it home,’ ‘all night long,’ ‘shake that ass, don’t look back, I just wanna see you dance,” and ‘hit the floor, all night long, I’m still gonna take you home,’ setting the mood with dark and sexy energy. The track quickly opens up, with a hard-hitting synth melody that sits on top of the bass and percussion, a section clearly meant for extensive light production and a room packed full of dance music fans.

For Meetch, ‘See You Dance’ is a new chapter in his career, and he starts off on a high note with this infectious new single.

Image Credit: Meetch (Press) / Provided by Promo Push Limited