MELON prepares release of debut album, ‘This is MELON, Vol. 1’: Premiere

By Chris Vuoncino 118

With a fresh, fun look, (tough not to smile when a giant watermelon is releasing music), MELON is preparing to build upon the success of previous singles, ‘Hello Hello,’ and ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ with the release of his massive debut album, ‘This Is MELON, Vol. 1.’

Navigating a wide array of genres alongside a slew of talented collaborators, the album is an enormous collection of iconic tracks mixed specifically for the dance floor. Packed with 51 tracks, ‘This Is MELON, Vol. 1′ is a massive undertaking for MELON and the Fruits Music Collective, as artists new and old come together to breathe the energy of dance music into classic tracks. The album also explores past decades and even a few classic tracks that may seem “untouchable” to music purists.

Notable covers on the new album include ‘In My Mind’ by Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl, ‘In The Air Tonight,’ which sees MELON teaming up with Big Z, and a take on the Eurythmics hit, ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),’ an effort that has DMNDS joining in on the production. These varied choices will surely help appeal to a wide audience who will discover and possibly rediscover songs of their lifetime and get to experience them through a fresh lens and production. The ambitious nature of the project, as well as the fearfulness in covering such beloved classics, is a testament to the confidence of MELON and his team of fellow producers.

As stated, this is a major undertaking, and the confidence is never clearer than in the decision to cover the Pink Floyd classic, ‘Another Brick In The Wall,’ a song about breaking out of conventions and norms, something that MELON is looking to do with this exciting new release.

Listen to the full release here via all other platforms or on Spotify below.

Image Credit: MELON (Press) / Provided by Management