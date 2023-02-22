Miss Monique is taking over Bootshaus with her Siona Records showcase

By Samantha Reis

For the first time, Ukrainian prodigy Miss Monique will bring her Siona Records event to Cologne for a very special night out at Bootshaus.

Miss Monique is an extremely sounding name in Europe and the rest of the world and also another brilliant music export from Ukraine. Little by little she has become one of the most resonant names in the progressive house circuit, especially in Europe but with growing international recognition. What makes her different? Apart from the two neon green highlights in her hair, her ability to deliver a personalised DJ set adapted meticulously to the crowd and the surroundings. Whether on large festival stages or in a club, Miss Monique is capable of delivering an engaging music journey that grips music lovers until the end. On February 25 it’s the Ukrainian artist’s turn to bring her Miss Monique presents Siona Records to your favourite venue in Cologne, Bootshaus.

One of Miss Monique’s best-known hits is undoubtedly ‘No Fear‘, but it was her podcasts that really showcased her extraordinary skills as a tastemaker and a master of truly powerful mixes. In 2019, Miss Monique founded her own label with the aim of giving Ukrainian artists a relevant platform to catapult them into the world of progressive house, her world. Siona Records performed incredibly well and in January 2022 was considered the top-selling progressive house label on Beatport, staying ahead of others with longer years of foundation. Right now Miss Monique is taking her label and its artists to some of the most famous venues and one of the next spots is Boothaus on February 25.

The night starts at 11 pm and will last until 6 am the next day, in a night that promises to be epic and full of quality progressive house. Besides the label boss, Ukrainian artists and Siona residents Cherry (UA), The Advocate and Key M are also recruited for this party. Exciting isn’t it? General admission tickets can be purchased directly on Bootshaus’ official website here.

Image Credit: Miss Monique (Press)