Nibirii is celebrating its sixth anniversary at Bootshaus with Vini Vici, Fatima Hajji and more

By Samantha Reis 132

Nibirii‘s six years will be celebrated in style on March 4, at Bootshaus with 3 genres, 3 floors and lots of music.

Time flies by when it’s well spent and that’s why, just like that, it’s suddenly time for Nibirii’s sixth birthday. In 2019 Bootshaus organised the first Nibirii party that would infect everyone with its wild spirit. Since then the tribe of Nibiriians hasn’t stopped growing, united by their love for music and the atmosphere in the Nibiriian world. Two years after the inception of this concept the Nibirii festival was born, which this year for the first time will extend over three days with a star-studded line-up.

For Nibirii’s sixth anniversary, the plans are, as you’d expect, huge. Six years of partying, six years of techno, six years of goa and six years of drum and bass. Six years of celebration that will fit into a single night, on March 4, at Bootshaus, the mythical temple of the Nibiriians. Honouring the three-genre concept of Nibirii, each of the Bootshaus rooms will be dedicated to one of the genres. In the Mainroom, goa will reign with the duo Vini Vici as well as Reality Test, Falex & Dechant, Delta Labs, and Tscherboo. The rhythm darkens at Blackbx where the throne belongs to the emphatic Fatima Hajji, who will share the booth with Zeus, Sofie Sapuna and also Jiji. You will be able to hear rhythm disturbances from a brutal bass on Dreherei by the hand of Gourski and also Lyne.

Add it to your agenda: Saturday, March 4, from 9 pm until the next morning. It will be an incredible and unmissable party. Buy your tickets at Bootshaus’ official website here and follow them on social media to stay up to date with the latest developments.

Image credit: press